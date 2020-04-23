Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,560,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.32.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.