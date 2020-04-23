Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $63.45. 9,439,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.40. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

