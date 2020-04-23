Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

KMB traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $140.36. 2,414,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.