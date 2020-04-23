Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 122,994 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 39.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,723 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 122,994 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $79,565,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $70,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,469,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $300,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,402 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,804,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 942,124 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

