Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 12,525 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

NYSE WMT traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.53. 9,604,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $365.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.