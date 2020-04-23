Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 19,055 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,055 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.29% of Allison Transmission worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,066. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

