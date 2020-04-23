Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $267,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,701,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

