Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 55,554 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,554 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,175,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,712,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,838. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

