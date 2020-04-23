Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 9,074 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 244,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.07. 17,658,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,646,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

