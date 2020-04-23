Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 925 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.79. 1,954,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,660. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.