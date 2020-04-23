Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNCE. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

CNCE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 244,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $325.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

