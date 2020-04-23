Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $16.11 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 204,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,110,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,136,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $93.94. 10,550,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,346,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

