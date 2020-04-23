Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,729,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

