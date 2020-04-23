Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,642,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,704,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,327,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 373,959 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 404.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 455,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 365,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,567,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.19. 437,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,490. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

