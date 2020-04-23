Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKB. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period.

Shares of PKB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,521. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

