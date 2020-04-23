Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Holdings Boosted by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,163. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.

