Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Holdings Boosted by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,163. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit