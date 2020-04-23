Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Decreased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,742 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 5,561,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,806. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04.

