iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 87,074 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 206,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter.

ICF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.64. 109,207 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

