iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,675,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,071,000 after purchasing an additional 112,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,773,000.

HDV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.80. 672,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,615. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9144 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

