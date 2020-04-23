iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,652,924 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.