iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 16.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after buying an additional 2,137,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after buying an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,652,924 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

