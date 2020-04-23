iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $155,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,055,000. SWS Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $279.98. 7,266,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.38 and a 200-day moving average of $305.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

