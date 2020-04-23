iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 25.5% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,266,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.