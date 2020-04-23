iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Altium Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 240,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

