iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Decreased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,242,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,085,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 340,534 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 846.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 639.7% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 142,930 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.29. 1,284,163 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54.

