iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 60.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,261 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

IAU traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. 16,591,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,242,088. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

