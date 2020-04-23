iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,369 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,591,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,242,088. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.