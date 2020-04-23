iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 6,374,658 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

