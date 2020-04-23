iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,839. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

