iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,762,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

