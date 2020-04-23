iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,257. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

