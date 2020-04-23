iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is James Investment Research Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after buying an additional 157,878 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.53. 2,940,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,742. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

