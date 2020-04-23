iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,496,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,672,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 308,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.50. 2,614,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

