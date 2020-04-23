iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $121.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,372. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average of $117.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

