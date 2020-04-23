iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,496,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,672,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 308,565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average is $117.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

