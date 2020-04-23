iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned about 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,156,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 137.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 137,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.47. 5,860,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,773,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5965 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.