James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 73,334 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.18. 9,846,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,478,700. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

