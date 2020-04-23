James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.41. 38,506,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,616,047. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

