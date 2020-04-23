James Investment Research Inc. Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.3% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $232.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,293. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.37. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

