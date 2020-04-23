James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.7% in the first quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 348,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,657. LGI Homes Inc has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.