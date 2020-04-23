James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $61.28. 6,051,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,207,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

