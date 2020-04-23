James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,266,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.38 and its 200-day moving average is $305.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

