James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 669,001 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. 16,591,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,242,088. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

