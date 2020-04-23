James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 7,683 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 3,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $3,081,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 31.8% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

