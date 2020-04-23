James Investment Research Inc. Sells 22,719 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,719 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,372. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

