James Investment Research Inc. Sells 51,779 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,779 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Magna International by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 1,364.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGA traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.47. 1,093,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGA. Benchmark started coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

