James Investment Research Inc. Sells 98,314 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,314 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 795,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 568,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,530. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

