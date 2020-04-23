James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.88. 1,494,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,839. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

