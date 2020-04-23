Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 156,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.33. 26,970,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,167,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $4,692,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,760,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,878,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.