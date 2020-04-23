Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.65. 1,862,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,823. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

